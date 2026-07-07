Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested near 13th and Armour

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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide on Tuesday, July 7. The arrest happened near 13th and Armour. The homicide in question happened back on June 18 near 19th and Becher.



Milwaukee police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide on Tuesday afternoon, July 7.

Arrest details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:13 p.m. police responded to the area of 13th and Armour for a wanted person check.

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 18 near 19th and Becher. MPD officers also executed a search warrant at the scene.

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Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.