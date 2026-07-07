Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested near 13th and Armour
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide on Tuesday afternoon, July 7.
Arrest details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:13 p.m. police responded to the area of 13th and Armour for a wanted person check.
Officers arrested a 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 18 near 19th and Becher. MPD officers also executed a search warrant at the scene.
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Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.