Milwaukee homicide near 6th and Clybourn; 62-year-old dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday night, Sept. 2 in the area of 6th and Clybourn.
What we know:
The victim, a 62-year-old, sustained fatal blunt force trauma injuries.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in tihs post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.