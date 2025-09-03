Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide near 6th and Clybourn; 62-year-old dead, no arrests

By
Published  September 3, 2025 6:11am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 2 in the area of 6th and Clybourn.

The Brief

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday night, Sept. 2 in the area of 6th and Clybourn. 

What we know:

The victim, a 62-year-old, sustained fatal blunt force trauma injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in tihs post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

