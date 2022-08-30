Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt.

Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a "physical altercation."

One person was arrested and is expected to face charges.

