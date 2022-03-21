Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide, man dead in vehicle near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Milwaukee near 44th and Fiebrantz Monday evening, March 21.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. and found the 31-year-old dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414- 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  

