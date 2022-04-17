Milwaukee girl killed, road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland Sunday night, April 17.
Police said the girl was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot shortly before 7 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
