Milwaukee girl killed, road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:20PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl killed, road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland Sunday night.

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland Sunday night, April 17.

Police said the girl was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot shortly before 7 p.m. 

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

