The Brief A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 39th and Michigan on Dec. 26, 2016. Deandre Allen was the second oldest of three and a father of six. Nine years later, his family is still looking for closure.



Nine years after their loved one was shot and killed, a Milwaukee family is still looking for closure. They came together for a balloon release in his honor Friday.

What they're saying:

Shannon Allen's life changed on Dec. 26, 2016. That's the day her son, 27-year-old Deandre Allen, was killed near 39th and Michigan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"He was murdered in broad daylight. I talked to him at 1:25, he was pronounced dead at 1:44," she said. "I don't wish this on no mother. This is a pain that's indescribable."

Shannon Allen remembers her son, Deandre Allen

Deandre Allen was the second oldest of three and a father to six children of his own.

"To know him was to love him. He was very hilarious," said Allen. "I'm still crying out for justice, somebody to come forward and say anything."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Through picture displays, flowers and a balloon release, the family remembered and honored Deandre's life. The family hopes to get answers while going on another year without him.

"No one was given permission to kill my child. I don't care what the circumstances was," Allen said. "We have to start somewhere. We have to get together as a community, and we have to break this cycle."

Balloon release for Deandre Allen nine years after his death

Allen said she will continue to do what she can to get justice for her son and find the person who killed him.

"I am his voice, and I'm gonna continue to speak out, and I'm gonna continue to thrive and do the things that I need to do to try to get justice," she said.

MPD tips

What you can do:

MPD said they are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.