The Brief MPD confirmed Janson Johnson was shot before his body was found in a burning car. His family spoke exclusively with FOX6 News as the search for suspects continues. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police confirmed Janson Johnson, 56, was shot before his body was found in a burning car earlier this month. His family spoke exclusively with FOX6 News as the search for suspects continues.

Family shares story

What they're saying:

Johnson's family said he was burned so badly, it took 10 days for him to be identified as they searched the city looking for him.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It’s pain, it’s anger, because he did not deserve to die like that," said Naudria Cooper, Johnson's daughter.

For days, Cooper could not shake the feeling that something unfortunate had happened to her father. She was right.

Police scene near 21st and Concordia on July 6, 2026.

On July 16, Cooper's aunt called with the news that her father had been found dead in a burning car in an alley. Johnson had died 10 days prior near 21st and Townsend.

"They said that’s not it, and he said he was also shot," said DeAnna Johnson, the victim's sister. "It took so long, from July 6, is because they had to identify him from his teeth."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You already shot him, why would you set him on fire?" Cooper said. "He had family that loved him. He had kids that loved him. He had grandkids that love him. I haven’t even been able to go back to work because I can’t function knowing this."

Johnson's family said he struggled with addiction and had recently gone to a treatment facility, a path forward now snatched from them. In the midst of tragedy, the family is leaning on faith and each other.

Janson Johnson

"I just believe that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so something caused some evil to come upon him," said Delois Cross, the victim's cousin.

"The depths in how he died is just really horrible, and I want answers," said Johnson.

Search for suspects

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for whoever is responsible. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.