Milwaukee vehicle fire Monday night; 1 dead, car reported stolen

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The Brief An unidentified individual was found dead in a car on fire The incident was on 21st and Concordia. The car was reported stolen out of Milwaukee



The Milwaukee Fire Department found a person dead in a car on fire Monday night.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee Police, it happened around 9:52 p.m. during a response to a vehicle fire at 21st and Concordia in Milwaukee.

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The unidentified person was found inside the burning car. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Milwaukee prior to the incident.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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