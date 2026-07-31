Milwaukee smoke shop shooting, man wanted for intentional homicide

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The Brief A Milwaukee man is wanted for killing father and business owner Keyawn Davis. The shooting happened inside a smoke shop Davis owned near Appleton and Congress. Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on surveillance.



A Milwaukee man is wanted for killing father and business owner Keyawn Davis inside his north side smoke shop last Wednesday, July 22.

Arrest warrant

In court:

Court records show 39-year-old James Johnson Jr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 31.

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A criminal complaint said Johnson was convicted of armed robbery in 2006. He's currently out on bond for a 2024 drug case, according to court records.

The backstory:

FOX6 News spoke to Davis' family at the shooting scene, who said he was a father and owner of It'Za Xotic smoke shop. Prosecutors said Davis was found dead inside his business near Appleton and Congress.

Surveillance video showed a suspect shoot Davis. Court filings said the two were talking for roughly 30 minutes, and there did not appear to be a dispute, when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Davis from behind. The suspect then locked the door, filled a bag with store products and left.

Keyawn Davis

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed a man who said he went to the smoke shop with someone he knew as "Red" on the day Davis was killed. According to the complaint, the man said they went into the shop together, but he went outside and waited in his truck so "Red" and the owner could "talk about their business in private."

Eventually, the man said "Red" came out and threw some bags in his truck before pointing a gun at him and telling him to drive away, the complaint said. The man was later shown a photo lineup and identified a photo of Johnson as "Red."

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Prosecutors said a witness told police he saw someone lock the door to It'Za Xotic and, a couple of minutes later, heard a muffled "pow" from inside the shop. He then saw a suspect "hurriedly emptying jars with store merchandise" and putting them in a duffle bag before leaving the shop and getting into a truck.

An employee of the shop said he recognized the suspect as someone who used to be friends with Davis and worked at the store, the complaint said. The employee said he went outside, so the two men could "discuss their business," and while waiting outside, he heard a "thump." He then saw the suspect look the door before eventually leaving in a truck. The employee went inside and found Davis unresponsive.

A family member identified Johnson as the suspect when shown images from the surveillance video, according to court filings.