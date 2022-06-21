Milwaukee man charged, reckless homicide in girl's death

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tomorrow Brumfield.

Prosecutors say Damon Douglas, 28, knew Brumfield well.

Police were called to a home near 81st and Villard the night of June 13 for a reported shooting. Brumfield was pronounced dead at the scene, and a BB gun was found underneath her, a criminal complaint states.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brumfield was killed hours before she was to graduate from eighth grade at 53rd Street School. The girl's sister told investigators that they had returned home that night from getting their nails done for the occasion when she heard a gunshot and screaming. The complaint states Douglas was in the room "standing speechless and his hands were in the air."

A 5-year-old boy who lives at the home was also interviewed by investigators. The complaint states the boy said Brumfield was playing with her toy BB gun. The boy said Douglas "had a real gun" and put it to Brumfield's head. He then heard "one big boom," saw that Brumfield was shot and saw Douglas "crying because he shot Tomorrow."

Tomorrow Brumfield

The complaint states police spoke to another person who said Douglas knew the family well and would refer to Brumfield and her siblings as "his kids."

Brumfield was known to have a BB gun that she liked to play with and everyone – including Douglas – knew it was a toy, the person said. The person added that Douglas was "always known" to have a gun on him. After hearing the gunshot, the complaint states the person told police they heard Douglas saying: "I don't know what happened, it was an accident."

Douglas made an initial court appearance on June 21, and a judge set cash bond at $10,000. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on June 30.