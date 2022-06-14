81st and Villard fatal shooting: 14-year-girl dead

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, June 13 near 81st Street and Villard Avenue. It happened at approximately 9:35 p.m.

The victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says this marks the 100th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.