6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man charged

article

A 56-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with multiple counts – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a double shooting that happened in August.

Prosecutors accuse Vincent White of shooting two people, one of whom later died, near 6th and Reservoir on the afternoon of Aug. 28.

Police responded to the scene, which was at a senior assisted living facility, and spoke to one of the victims before he ultimately died at the hospital. The victim said a man named "DC" shot him. An autopsy found the victim had three gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The surviving victim told police that his father – the man who ultimately died – and another man were arguing in the doorway to the building, a criminal complaint states. The victim said he heard the man say he had a gun – and then saw the gun in his pocket. The man shot multiple times at the victim and his father. The surviving victim was treated at the hospital after being shot in the foot.

According to the complaint, police spoke to someone who said they saw a man known as "DC" with a gun in his pocket. They said they heard four gunshots and turned around to see both victims had been shot and "DC" was gone.

Milwaukee police at scene of double shooting near 6th and Reservoir.

The complaint states a resident of the building who was in the area of the shooting told police that they heard "DC" say that he was not going to let anybody "(expletive) with them" and told the victim "I told you when I see you what was gonna happen." The resident saw that "DC" was armed and turned away prior to hearing several gunshots.

A witness said they saw "DC" shoot the victim repeatedly and that "DC" was the only person with a gun in the area. From a photo array, the witness identified "DC" as Vincent White. The witness also described an argument between the victim and White.

At the scene, police recovered four bullet casings. A pistol was found at the scene reportedly underneath the homicide victim's body as he laid on his back. A review of the casings and the pistol found the pistol did not fire any of the casings that had been found.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In all, White is charged with:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Court documents state White was previously convicted in 2007 of felony arson.

White made an initial court appearance on Dec. 14, and a judge set cash bond at $100,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.