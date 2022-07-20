Milwaukee homicide suspect dead after shooting self, officials say

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said the suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday homicide on the city's south side died at the hospital after shooting himself in the head.

Police first responded to a business near 34th and National around 2:10 p.m. where a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman had been shot and killed.

Shortly thereafter, police said, officers encountered the suspect in that shooting near 26th and Highland and discharged a "non-lethal" weapon in his direction. The suspect then shot himself in the head.

The suspect, identified as a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The medical examiner said he later died.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Shooting scene near 26th and Highland

Police did not directly specify if the homicide was related to domestic violence, but are reminding the community of available resources: