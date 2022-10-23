34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side.

A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home near 34th and Locust on July 29, 2021. There, they found a woman with a gunshot wound on the front porch. First responders' life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and she died at the scene.

The complaint states McDougle, the victim and her boyfriend often got together to "hang out, drink, and play games." The three did just that on the day of the shooting – and after a couple of hours, McDougle left the home. He came back an hour later, the complaint states, and told the boyfriend "he had been in a car accident and had left his car." The three then continued to hang out.

Eventually, the boyfriend left with the shooting victim and began walking home. The woman "went into her purse and noticed that her wallet was missing." The complaint states McDougle "then called (the victim) and told her that he had her wallet and if she came back to the residence he would give it back to her." When they returned, the victim and McDougle "became involved in an argument," the complaint states. The boyfriend told police the argument became "heated" and, at one point, McDougle "pulled out a gun and pointed it at (the victim)." The boyfriend told police that the woman "told McDougle to shoot her." Moments later, the complaint indicates McDougle fired one shot, striking the victim.

When the boyfriend was shown a picture of McDougle by police, he stated: "That is who killed my baby. That is Pernail."