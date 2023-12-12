33rd and Center homicide, Milwaukee man pleads not guilty

article

A Milwaukee man accused in the killing of 15-year-old Raul Rios pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Savell Steward, 18, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the July shooting. It happened near 33rd and Center.

Police responded to an apartment complex and found Rios shot in a stairway; he was pronounced dead at the scene. A criminal complaint states three bullet casings were found at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness told police she was hanging out with Rios and the shooter, identified as Steward from a photo array, according to the complaint. The witness said Steward and Rios were "taking pictures of each other posing with firearms" before the shooting. Police found a picture of Steward posing with a gun on Rios' phone – taken moments before Rios' death.

The witness said she was standing about 15 feet away from Steward and Rios when she heard two gunshots and saw smoke, per the complaint. She said she looked up and saw Steward shoot Rios a third time before he ran off. Rios told the witness "help me, call the police," and she ran inside to call 911.