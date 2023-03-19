27th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged in 2022 shooting

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a 2022 shooting on the city's north side.

Qian Collins, 44, is accused of shooting the victim in the chest and stealing drugs before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. His cash bond has been set at $250,000.

Officers were called to a home near 27th and Townsend just after noon on July 14, 2022. The victim was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest and back. Police found three spent bullet casings in the living room.

According to a criminal complaint, a 911 caller said he saw "a guy run up to a house and begin to fight" someone else. The caller said the "guy who ran up to the house" was wearing camouflage and rode off on a bicycle after the fight.

The complaint states a witness later told police she was "awoken by noise" in the living room of the home near 27th and Townsend. She got up and saw the victim and a man wearing an "'army' colored'" sweatshirt fighting. She said the man fired three shots at the victim before riding off on a bicycle.

Surveillance video taken less than two blocks from the shooting showed a man wearing camouflage and riding a bicycle around 11:30 a.m. on July 14, 2022. The man was seen going into a store and making a purchase with an EBT card, which police said belonged to Collins.

A review of police database photos matched Collins as the man seen on surveillance making the purchase, too, the complaint states. The video also showed he had a gun sticking out of his clothing.

Police also spoke to someone who said Collins showed up at a home near 23rd and Center riding a bicycle with a gunshot wound to the leg. Per that person, Collins admitted to shooting the victim after the victim shot him in the leg. The person said Collins also admitted to stealing drugs.

Collins is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; the complaint states he was convicted in 2006 of "escape."