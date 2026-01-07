Pregnant Milwaukee woman's death a homicide, medical examiner says

article

The Brief The medical examiner's office is calling a pregnant woman's death a homicide. The victim has been identified as Gladys Johnson. Police records now show a man was booked on a recommended charge of homicide.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is calling a young, pregnant woman's death a homicide.

26th and Hadley

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said they were called to a home near 26th and Hadley late Monday night. It was reported that a man with a gun had started a fire in a bedroom.

The body of 22-year-old victim Gladys Johnson was found inside that home. Police said they arrested a 21-year-old man for arson.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gladys Johnson (photo provided by family)

Death investigation

Dig deeper:

Now, police records show that the 21-year-old man was booked on a recommended charge of first-degree intentional homicide. FOX6 News is not naming him because he has not yet been charged with a crime.

What they're saying:

Michelle Johnson said her daughter, Gladys, was five months pregnant. She said the 21-year-old, who is the father of Gladys' 3-year-old daughter and unborn son, tried to convince her that Gladys had been asleep all day upstairs.

"Why would you take her life like that, and you knowing she having a baby by you? What was on your mind? If a person don’t want to be with you, just walk away," Johnson told FOX6 News on Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office noted there was a history of domestic violence. Court records show the same man had a child in common with Gladys but does not appear to have any criminal history or restraining orders in Wisconsin.