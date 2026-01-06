article

Milwaukee police are investigating a death and an arson that happened on the city's north side late Monday night, Jan. 5.

26th and Hadley

What we know:

According to MPD, a 21-year-old man "intentionally brandished" a gun and then started a house on fire near 26th and Hadley. It happened around 11:25 p.m.

MPD said a 22-year-old was found inside the home and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts.

Police arrested the 21-year-old man for arson and said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

The 22-year-old's cause of death has not been determined. The case remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gladys Johnson (photo provided by family)

Family identifies victim

What they're saying:

Family identified the 22-year-old victim as Gladys Johnson and said she was 5 months pregnant.

What you can do:

Johnson's mother started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.