Milwaukee death, arson investigation; pregnant woman identified
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a death and an arson that happened on the city's north side late Monday night, Jan. 5.
26th and Hadley
What we know:
According to MPD, a 21-year-old man "intentionally brandished" a gun and then started a house on fire near 26th and Hadley. It happened around 11:25 p.m.
MPD said a 22-year-old was found inside the home and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts.
Police arrested the 21-year-old man for arson and said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
What we don't know:
The 22-year-old's cause of death has not been determined. The case remains under investigation.
Gladys Johnson (photo provided by family)
Family identifies victim
What they're saying:
Family identified the 22-year-old victim as Gladys Johnson and said she was 5 months pregnant.
What you can do:
Johnson's mother started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.