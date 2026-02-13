The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing 29-year-old Trevion Sims. The man's three sisters are charged with trying to help him get away with it. Court records indicate the man was wanted in a gun case after he missed court.



A Milwaukee man is accused of killing 29-year-old Trevion Sims on the city's north side last week, and his sisters are accused of trying to help him get away with it.

Four charged

In court:

Anthony Erving, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and three counts of felony bail jumping. Court records indicate he was out on bond for a machine gun case, and he was wanted after he failed to show up to court.

Ashley Erving, Ebony Erving and Nygean Powell are each charged with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Erving

25th and Capitol

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Erving shot Sims with a rifle multiple times on the night of Feb. 4. He then took off with the help of his three sisters, who were also present at the shooting scene near 25th and Capitol.

Investigators said Sims was with a woman before the shooting who had previously been in a relationship with Erving. She eventually told detectives that Erving "intended to physically harm her."

Court filings said a woman was trying to end a relationship, but things turned violent.

Trevion Sims

Trevion Sims

What they're saying:

Loved ones said Sims died trying to protect a life, and "did not deserve this." They still can't wrap their heads around what happened.

"Grieving is one thing, but also having to be there for somebody who will never see their father again is another," said Destiny Turner, Sims' sister. "How am I going to be able to continue to pick up the pieces?"

The family started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help raise money for Sims' daughter.

"Want people to remember him as a protector, because the only way this happened was because he was protecting a friend," said Turner.