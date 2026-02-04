Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 25th and Capitol; 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday evening, Feb. 4.
What we know:
Police said the shooting occurred around 6:53 p.m. near 25th and Capitol. A 29-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Authorities said suspects remain unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.