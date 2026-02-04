Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 25th and Capitol; 1 dead

article

The Brief A 29-year-old person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 25th and Capitol just before 7 p.m. Police are searching for unknown suspects and asking for tips.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday evening, Feb. 4.

What we know:

Police said the shooting occurred around 6:53 p.m. near 25th and Capitol. A 29-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said suspects remain unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.