The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide near 36th and Custer on Saturday night, Sept. 4.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crime, which happened around 9:30 p.m. Officials said the victim is a man, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

