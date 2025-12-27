Milwaukee home invasion; 20-year-old man accused, armed with knife

article

The Brief Keyonte Ambrose is charged with armed burglary and disorderly conduct for a Dec. 10 home invasion involving a butcher knife. Police tracked a suspect vehicle to Oak Creek, where Ambrose allegedly confessed to stealing laptops and $4,000 for "ransom" over a perceived debt. Ambrose pleaded not guilty during a Dec. 26 hearing.



A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of a home invasion at a home on the city's north side on Dec. 10. The accused is Keyonte Ambrose – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Burglary (armed)

Disorderly conduct

Home invasion investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 34th and Lloyd on Wednesday, Dec. 10, to investigate a home invasion report. A caller indicated a young girl was leaning out the window of the house and yelling for help.

Officers who arrived on the scene spoke with a woman at the residence who indicated she had left the front door of the home unlocked for when the kids returned home from school. The woman told police she was awakened when she heard the front door open and then a "loud voice." The criminal complaint said the woman saw a man "wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and armed with a large knife. The man with the knife told her to 'come here,' but (the woman) instead ran out the side door."

The complaint goes on to say the woman and a girl ran down the alley with the man chasing them. "They split up and went opposite ways, and the man stopped chasing them," the complaint says. When the woman returned to the home, she found the house in "disarray." Three laptops were missing as well as $4,000 in cash was missing.

Police spoke with the person who initially called police. That person "observed a 'butcher knife' on the sidewalk where he previously saw the male yelling," the complaint says. That person and one other also indicated they saw the man return in a small black SUV — and that the SUV then left when police were approaching.

Investigators reviewed body camera video of the first responding officers. They found a black SUV with Illinois license plates. Officials used that license plate to identify the vehicle involved, which was later located on Dec. 12 at the Amazon Center in Oak Creek. Oak Creek police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Keyonte Ambrose was the driver.

Interview with investigators

What they're saying:

During an interview with investigators, the defendant "confessed to entering a house on 34th Street, arming himself with a knife when he was confronted by (a woman), and chased the woman from the house," the complaint says. The defendant said he "took a computer and money to hold 'for ransom,' believing that he was ripped off by somebody at that location in his purchase of the case," the complaint says.

Court appearances

Dig deeper:

Ambrose made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Dec. 18. Cash bond was set at $20,000.

On Friday, Dec. 26, Ambrose appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Ambrose is due back in court on Jan. 6, 2026 for a bail/bond hearing.