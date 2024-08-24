Home buyers workshop at Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee

Navigating the housing market and buying a home can be a challenge, but there are local resources to help you out.

Tiffany Batton and Don Cornelius joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio to talk about a home buyers workshop happening Saturday, Aug. 24 at Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee.

Learn how to navigate the housing market, understand financing options, and get tips for finding your perfect home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.