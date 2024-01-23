Milwaukee Holiday Inn fire, no injuries reported

article

Fire crews responded to a fire at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at the hotel on Park Place, near 107th and Good Hope.

Fire crews said the fire was on the first floor. The hotel’s sprinkler system put out the flames.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.