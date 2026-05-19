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The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged after a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian on May 11. The victim, Marshall Hill, was hit while trying to cross the street to catch a bus. Court filings said the accused driver admitted he fled because he "panicked."



A Milwaukee man is accused of hitting 71-year-old Marshall Hill with his car, killing him, before fleeing the scene on the city's north side last week.

In court:

Sean Evans, 33, is charged with hit-and-run involving death. He made his initial court appearance on Sunday, and sheriff's office records show he is being held in jail on $20,000 bond.

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The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was driving near Hopkins and Silver Spring at around 9 p.m. when he saw people blocking traffic. He turned on his squad's lights and sirens to investigate and found Hill in the street.

Hill was not breathing and did not have a pulse, court filings said, and he died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from paramedics.

Fatal pedestrian crash near Silver Spring Drive and Hopkins Street, Milwaukee

What they're saying:

The complaint said a witness told police that a black Chevrolet Camaro hit Hill and "quickly" left the scene. A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver said she saw Hill standing on the median, "flagging her down" because he wanted to get on the bus. The driver said Hill had started to cross Silver Spring when a car came from behind the bus, hit Hill and drove away.

Video from the bus showed it was stopped at a red light at Hopkins and Silver Spring, per the complaint, and it stayed stopped once the light turned green – giving Hill a chance to cross the street and get on. A black car then passed the bus, hit Hill and kept driving west on Silver Spring.

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Dig deeper:

Court filings said additional video from the area showed the suspect's car, confirming it was a black Chevrolet Camaro with no rear license plate. It fled to the far northwest side of the city.

Investigators checked records of past traffic stops involving a black Chevrolet Camaro in which the driver's address was on the city's northwest side, and identified Evans as a suspect, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee police release image of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that happened May 11.

A detective went to that address and saw a black Chevrolet Camaro with no license plate parked in a garage "in plain view," prosecutors said. Officers found front-end damage, including a cracked windshield, "consistent with recently striking a pedestrian."

A detective knocked on the door of the home, and the complaint said Evans jumped out of a window to try to run away but was soon caught and taken into custody. Once in custody, Evans admitted he was the driver who hit Hill and said he didn't stop because "he panicked."