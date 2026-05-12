Milwaukee hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police located the car but are still searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed
The backstory:
The hit-and-run happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 11. A 71-year-old pedestrian was hit and died at the scene near Hopkins and Silver Spring.
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What you can do:
Milwaukee police released a picture of the suspect vehicle, which has since been found, on Tuesday night. Authorities are still searching for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.