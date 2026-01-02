The Brief A Milwaukee mother was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in December. As she recovers, her family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser. The crime was caught on camera. Police are looking for the driver.



A Milwaukee mother is recovering after a car hit her and took off on the city's south side. The crime was caught on camera.

Hit-and-run

The backstory:

It happened near Forest Home and Lincoln on Dec. 30. Surveillance video showed the moment 30-year-old Yamaris Santiago was hit after she left a food truck, as well as her attempts to crawl to the side of the road.

Milwaukee police said a car lost control – hitting two parked vehicles and Santiago – before it fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows Yamaris Santiago in the street after hit-and-run

Mother's family

What they're saying:

Yamaris Santiago's family said the incident changed her life.

"I couldn't believe it. I didn't wanna believe it," said Xavier Ramirez, the father of Santiago's son. "My son, he's 4 years old, he really don't know what's going on."

Ramirez said Santiago is recovering from serious injuries that will keep her in the hospital for weeks. He said she will have to "learn how to walk again," and it could take a full year for her to recover.

"She just walked around her car, try to get her a car," Ramirez said. "Guess she was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Yamaris Santiago

What you can do:

For now, the family is leaning onto each other and giving Santiago support – hoping to find those responsible. They set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser in the meantime.

"I don't know how she's gonna pay rent, and I'll take care of her time. I mean, you know I'm here for her, and I'll do everything I can."

MPD tips

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing, and they are still looking for the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.