Milwaukee hit-and-run injures cyclist, case dismissed at trial

The Brief A cyclist was injured in a Walker's Point hit-and-run last summer. The case against the accused driver was dismissed without prejudice on Monday. Court records indicate the state's citizen witnesses failed to appear for trial.



The case against a Milwaukee man, who prosecutors said hit a cyclist in Walker's Point and fled the scene last summer, was dismissed on Monday after the state's citizen witnesses failed to appear for trial.

In court

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Court records indicate, with witnesses not present, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case. Judge Jack Davila granted the motion and dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the state could refile charges in the future.

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Isiah Colon-Johnson, 24, was charged in the case with hit-and-run, second-degree reckless injury and knowingly operating while suspended. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges in August 2025.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said an SUV hit a cyclist near 2nd and National, driving away with the bike under its bumper, on June 16, 2025. Surveillance video showed the SUV ran a red light at the intersection, and the cyclist flipped into the air.

The victim, Zane Staubach, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He said in a statement after the hit-and-run that he hoped "some good can come from raising awareness around unsafe driving."

According to prosecutors, police used surveillance footage and interviews to identify Colon-Johnson as a suspect.