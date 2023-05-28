Milwaukee hit-and-run, 16th and Forest Home, motorcyclist critical
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday, May 28.
It happened around 5 p.m. at W. Forest Home Avenue and S. 16th Street.
After hitting the motorcyclist, police said the driver didn't stop, running a red light and continuing on Forest Home.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.