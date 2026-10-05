Milwaukee hit-and-run, police chase; man gets 14 years in prison

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The Brief A Milwaukee man convicted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist and a separate police chase has been sentenced. In 2025, the hit-and-run killed a motorcyclist near 76th and Florist. Court filings said the man was arrested after a high-speed chase months later.



Jarvis Walker, the Milwaukee man convicted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist and a separate police chase, appeared in court on Oct. 1 for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Online court records indicate Walker pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The following charges: knowingly operating without a valid license as well as fleeing police, were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

After the plea was entered, a Milwaukee County judge sentenced Walker to 14 years in prison and 8 years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

It happened near 76th and Florist. A criminal complaint said a motorcycle was headed north on 76th Street and had the right of way when a southbound Toyota turned in front of it. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car.

An autopsy determined the motorcyclist, identified in court filings as Wyman Kemble, died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Crash scene near 76th and Florist

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed video that showed the Toyota driver, identified in court filings as Walker, got out of the car and began to walk away before he walked back toward the victim, appeared to yell something, and then walked away again. He left the scene in another vehicle that had pulled up.

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The complaint said the Toyota was a rental car. Investigators contacted the rental company to find out who had rented it. When police contacted that person, he said Walker had it at the time of the crash.

A witness to the crash also identified Walker as the driver, based on a photo lineup. Court filings said the witness told police that Walker got into a black Ford that fled the scene.

The backstory:

Months later, Milwaukee police were looking for Walker in the ongoing hit-and-run investigation. The complaint said two undercover officers saw Walker get into a blue SUV on Marine Drive, near 76th and Brown Deer. Two uniformed officers then moved in on that location to try to arrest Walker.

When they pulled up, court filings said Walker closed the trunk and turned toward the officers. The officers turned on their lights and sirens, and one of them got out and told Walker to "get out of the car." Instead, Walker took off.

Police scene near 19th and Stark (March 3, 2026)

It sparked a police chase that reached speeds as high as 116 mph and stretched more than nine miles, according to the complaint. Officers called it off when they lost sight of the blue SUV near Green Bay and Stark.

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Later that night, the SUV was found unoccupied and running near 19th and Stark – not far from where the chase had been called off. Officers were let into the home and arrested Walker inside.