Milwaukee hit-and-run leaves 24-year-old pedestrian seriously injured

article

Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened near N. 24th Street and W. Burleigh Street around 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 14.

The driver of the striking vehicle hit a person getting out of a car and fled the scene, police say.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.