Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; 1 person hurt, residence damaged

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Sherman Boulevard and Stark Street on Tuesday evening, Feb. 22.

Officials say a vehicle disregarded a stop sign and struck a second vehicle. The impact of that collision caused the second vehicle to run off the road and strike a residence.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries – and was treated on the scene.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Hit-and-run crash at Sherman and Stark, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

