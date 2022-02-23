Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; 1 person hurt, residence damaged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Hit-and-run crash at Sherman and Stark, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Sherman Boulevard and Stark Street on Tuesday evening, Feb. 22.

Officials say a vehicle disregarded a stop sign and struck a second vehicle. The impact of that collision caused the second vehicle to run off the road and strike a residence. 

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries – and was treated on the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Hit-and-run crash at Sherman and Stark, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Hit-and-run crash at Sherman and Stark, Milwaukee

Kewaskum SWAT incident; man in custody, accused of firing gun from balcony
article

Kewaskum SWAT incident; man in custody, accused of firing gun from balcony

A 34-year-old Village of Kewaskum man was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 22 after allegedly firing a gun from the balcony of his apartment. 

Mark Jensen case: Wisconsin Supreme Court will not get involved
article

Mark Jensen case: Wisconsin Supreme Court will not get involved

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

2/22/22: Franklin family celebrates 'Twosday' with twins

The Tews family of Franklin was particularly eager to celebrate "Twosday" on 2/22/22.