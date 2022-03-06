Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run: 65-year-old man in grave condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near 49th and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

A 65-year-old male was struck by an unknown vehicle which did not remain on the scene. The 65-year-old male was taken to the hospital in grave condition. 

The incident is still under investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee officer-involved shooting; suspect injured
article

Milwaukee officer-involved shooting; suspect injured

A 29-year-old man was shot by police after they responded to the area of 19th and Hampton for a domestic dispute that escalated when the suspect armed himself with a firearm.

Man shot entering home near 89th and Stark; 3 arrested
article

Man shot entering home near 89th and Stark; 3 arrested

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 89th and Stark on the city's northwest side around 11 p.m. Saturday, March 5.