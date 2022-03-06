Milwaukee hit-and-run: 65-year-old man in grave condition

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near 49th and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

A 65-year-old male was struck by an unknown vehicle which did not remain on the scene. The 65-year-old male was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

The incident is still under investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

