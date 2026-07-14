Milwaukee hit-and-run; 2 women killed; police seek vehicle and driver

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The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking the vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run that left two women dead Sunday night. Investigators say two speeding vehicles were racing when the women were struck. the vehicle is a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown plates, and it will likely have front-end damage.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that left two women dead on Sunday night, July 12.

Vehicle description

What we know:

Milwaukee police are looking for a black 2007-2014 GMC Yukon with unknown plates. A stock image of the vehicle is provided above.

The vehicle will likely have damage to the front grill, bumper, passenger side headlight, and it's missing the front "GMC" grill emblem.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling southeast from the area of Teutonia and Nash.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone coming into contact please contact MPD at 414-935-7360.

Related article

Fatal hit-and-run

The backstory:

Loved ones are mourning the loss of two women killed in a hit-and-run crash. It happened Sunday night as they crossed the street on the city's north side.

The medical examiner says two vehicles were speeding and racing near Teutonia and Vienna when the crash happened. Amy Austin and May Daiber died on the scene. The driver sped off.

"It’s just a nightmare that I can’t wake up from," Cameron Nelson said.

Hours after tragedy, emotions are raw. Nelson brought flowers to Teutonia and Vienna, remembering their cousin Austin, who was killed Sunday night.

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"First it was a shock, like I thought I was just in a dream," Nelson said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Loved ones say Austin and Daiber were leaving a bar after playing pool. Investigators say two vehicles were racing when the 49-year-old and 48-year-old were both hit. Both women died at the scene.

"Someone needs to be accountable for it," said Bekki Yang, a friend of the victims.

Yang says she was best friends with Daiber and Austin. The three were avid billiards players. She grew up with Daiber in Milwaukee.

Police scene near Teutonia and Vienna

"We parented together, we adulted together. We lived and grew up together as sisters," Yang said.

Loved ones say Austin recently beat a long battle with cancer, making this tragedy hurt even more.

"It just shows that life is so short and life is unfair, and it can be gone in an instant," Nelson said.

A message for the driver

What they're saying:

They are remembering the women for their outgoing personalities. As they reflect on their lives, they are looking for justice, sharing a message for the driver.

"Just turn yourself in. It’s the right thing to do. Two beautiful lives were lost because of your reckless behavior," Yang said.

Daiber leaves behind three children. Police say they are looking for the driver they say was in a black SUV. If you know anything about the crash, MPD wants to hear from you.