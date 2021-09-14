RNC opens Hispanic Community Center in Milwaukee

article

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel opened its Milwaukee Hispanic Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Milwaukee Hispanic Community Center, located near 13th and Lincoln, is part of the RNC's effort to engage Hispanic voters across the country, a news release indicated.

"You are all welcome, wanted, invited and part of our party. And our party needs to do better to represent the United States of America and the diversity that makes our country great. And so that's why we're here," McDaniel said.

The new center is part of the RNC's multi-million dollar effort to engage voters in the growing Hispanic community – both in Milwaukee and across the U.S.