Expand / Collapse search

RNC opens Hispanic Community Center in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (center) at the opening of the RNC Hispanic Community Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Republican National Committee (RNC) and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel opened its Milwaukee Hispanic Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The Milwaukee Hispanic Community Center, located near 13th and Lincoln, is part of the RNC's effort to engage Hispanic voters across the country, a news release indicated.

"You are all welcome, wanted, invited and part of our party. And our party needs to do better to represent the United States of America and the diversity that makes our country great. And so that's why we're here," McDaniel said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new center is part of the RNC's multi-million dollar effort to engage voters in the growing Hispanic community – both in Milwaukee and across the U.S.

UW Health expert talks COVID latest

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer with UW Health, joined FOX6 News at 4 on Tuesday to discuss the latest COVID-19 trends and information.

Wisconsin redistricting case: Gov. Evers wants to intervene
article

Wisconsin redistricting case: Gov. Evers wants to intervene

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asked a federal court to allow him to intervene in a lawsuit filed by fellow Democrats that seeks to have federal courts draw new boundary lines.

Wisconsin warns of ransomware threats
article

Wisconsin warns of ransomware threats

Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning Wisconsinites to be aware of ever-evolving ransomware threats.