Milwaukee highway workers struck; firsthand account of what happened

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released traffic camera video of that crash that sent two Milwaukee County highway workers to the hospital.

It happened on I-94 at College Avenue. A silver car is traveling in the far right lane when it runs straight into the workers' truck. There is a flash showing the impact.

FOX6 News learned the workers were next to their vehicle fixing a guard rail when they were struck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mark Hammer was one of those workers. He is a father of four and now home from the hospital. He realizes how lucky he and his co-worker were in this incident.

"We were fixing the guardrail, and when we were fixing it, all of our trucks were set up so no one could hit us, and were in the middle of fixing it and we heard a big boom and by the time I turned around and looked over, I seen it barreling right at me, there was nothing I could really do to get out of the way and he ended up hitting us," Hammer said.

Hammer told FOX6 News the other county workers is also recovering at home.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the driver who crashed into the highway truck fell asleep behind the wheel. That driver was ticketed for inattentive driving. He suffered minor injuries.