Milwaukee Healthy County Challenge kicks-off at Sherman Park

It didn’t look like spring outside on Saturday, April 2, but that didn’t stop the kickoff to the Milwaukee Healthy County Challenge in Sherman Park.

Hosted by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other local partners, the initiative involves a series of community events promoting health, wellness and the use of the Milwaukee County park system.

"So many people have been stuck in their homes being isolated, so we wanted to create a challenge. When you think about the physical and mental well-being of folks – we wanted to have a challenge to get folks out of their homes and into our parks, our nature areas and trails and really enjoy what we have to offer right here in Milwaukee County," said Crowley.

Milwaukee County Healthy County Challenge, Sherman Park

The goal is for Milwaukee County to become the healthiest county in the state.

"Just going for a walk in your local park is important, but it's also about building community and that’s what we’re trying to do here," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks executive director.

Guy Smith

Community members, like Aaron Hertzberg, came together at Sherman Park for a 3K walk despite the snowy forecast.

"I think it's important to be a part of the community and do something active and healthy as a family," said Hertzberg.

They also got to meet some of their neighbors as well as fellow initiative partners, like the ability center.

"When they called us it was just really on point with who they are, what their goals are and that our goals are aligned and that’s to make Milwaukee the most universally inclusive recreation destination in the country," said Damian Buchman, Ability Center founder.

Damian Buchman

Everyone able to get their steps, or stroll, in before the snowfall. The walk was just the kickoff to the Healthy County Challenge. In the coming weeks, there will also be an organized bike ride, river cleanup, and hike.

