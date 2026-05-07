Milwaukee healthcare worker assaulted with tool battery, man charged

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The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of beating a physician's assistant with a tool battery at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. 36-year-old Kenneth Flagg has been charged with two felonies in connection to the incident. He is scheduled to go through court on Thursday, May 7 for his initial appearance.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of beating a physician's assistant with a Milwaukee Tool battery at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.

Kenneth Flagg, 36, was charged with two felonies:

Battery to Health Care Provider or Family (Use of a Dangerous Weapon)

Substantial Battery (Use of a Dangerous Weapon)

Incident details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of Monday, May 4, Milwaukee police responded to Columbia St. Mary's Hospital for a battery in progress.

When the police officer arrived, he found that hospital staff had subdued the defendant, Kenneth Flagg.

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The victim, a physician’s assistant, told police that Flagg was at the hospital for treatment and had brought in a large Milwaukee Tool battery. The victim was talking with Flagg when, without warning, Flagg attacked them and repeatedly struck them in the head with the battery. Another hospital employee tackled Flagg until security arrived. Security footage from the hospital supports the witness statements.

The victim suffered significant injuries to their head and jaw.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Kenneth Flagg is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 7.