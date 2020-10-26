Milwaukee Health Department issues new COVID-19 order

The Milwaukee Health Department Monday, Oct. 26 released an updated COVID-19 health order.

Here's what's changing:

Public gathering limits will reduce occupancy to 25% of a site’s capacity and reduce the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people, not including employees. Seating is required. The maximum number for outdoor events is 25 people. Religious and political events are subject to gathering limits of 100 people who are required to be seated.

Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those without a COVID Safety plan approved by the City of Milwaukee Health Department, and all patrons must be seated except when arriving, departing or walking to restrooms. Dance floors are prohibited.

Team sports are restricted to intra-squad or intra-school events unless a Milwaukee Health Department-approved safety plan is in place. A safety plan requires COVID-19 testing at least once every three days. If a plan has been previously submitted, it must be resubmitted with details related to the testing procedures.

City of Milwaukee school’s COVID Safety will continue to be monitored by the City of Milwaukee Health Department. Movement between instructional models will be made on an individual school basis by the Health Department.

“As we evaluate the metrics the Milwaukee Health Department monitors, it is clear we have entered a more dangerous period of COVID-19 infections,” Interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said in a statement. “It is important that we take additional steps to protect the people of Milwaukee. Our goal is to get the indicators and gating criteria to head back in the right direction so we can move forward with reopening and moving Milwaukee forward.”

The new order is effective Thursday, Oct. 29.