Milwaukee Health Department clinics closed Feb. 16 due to weather

Due to the upcoming winter storm, all Milwaukee Health Department clinics will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 16.

This will include all COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Keenan Sexual Health Clinic. MHD staff will contact clients who have appointments scheduled for February 16 to reschedule. Clients can also reach out to their clinic directly, if needed. Contact information for MHD clinic services can be found at Milwaukee.gov/clinics.

According to a press release, the Milwaukee Health Department encourages everyone to stay safe in extreme weather.

This includes only traveling if necessary, adjusting your driving by slowing down and providing more space for braking, checking on neighbors – especially those who are elderly or with high-risk medical conditions, dressing warmly in water-resistant layers with gloves, hats, and scarves, and taking care where you step to prevent slips and falls on snowy or icy sidewalks.

More information on winter weather safety, including snow removal information from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, is available at Milwaukee.gov/ColdWeather.