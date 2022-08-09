Milwaukee Health Department administering Novavax COVID vaccine

article

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9 the Milwaukee Health Department will have the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at all three COVID-19 clinics.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was authorized on July 13, 2022 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use to prevent COVID-19. It is a two-dose series, administered three weeks apart, for individuals 18 years and older who have not previously received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. There is currently no booster series required.

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Health Department, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is different from the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, and experts are hopeful having multiple types of vaccines available will offer more flexibility for the public to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

Individuals interested in receiving the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine should visit the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.), Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.), or Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.).

No appointment is needed and all COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge. Hours of operation available at Milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax.

The Milwaukee Health Department released the following information on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine:

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA to teach cells how to make a protein when injected, which triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies to protect against the virus in the future. The Novavax vaccine is a traditional subunit protein vaccine. Rather than using mRNA, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine uses the premade coronavirus spike protein. When injected, immune systems produce antibodies against it, which provide future protection.

Like other COVID-19 vaccines, Novavax does not cause COVID-19 infection. It can't get you sick. This vaccine doesn't contain either live or inactivated virus. Studies show the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is 90.4% effective in preventing mild, moderate or severe cases of COVID-19.