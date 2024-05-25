'Heal the Hood:' Milwaukee block party, resource fair promotes unity

article

In Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, hundreds of people gathered for the 12th annual "Heal the Hood" block party and resource fair on Saturday, May 25.

The community came together on Center Street between King Drive and Sixth Street for a day of fun and healing. The event was held in partnership with the city's Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

Organizers said they pride themselves on creating a unique strategy to work toward a progressive city for all.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They should come away from this event feeling joyful, knowing that peace is possible and knowing that we all play a part in keeping our neighborhoods safe and at peace," said Jessica Butler. "At peace looks different for everyone, but today, peace looks like unity."

Those who attended were able to enjoy music, vendors and free food.

The event specifically promoted safety and peace for young people in the city.