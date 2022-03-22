Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Habitat gifted $5.75M, money to address affordable housing

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Of that, Milwaukee Habitat received $5.75 million. 

Brian Sonderman, Executive Director at Milwaukee Habitat, issued this statement in a news release:

"A gift of this magnitude is truly a blessing. Ms. Scott’s tremendous generosity will be put to work right here in Milwaukee, empowering local families through affordable homeownership opportunities. We’re amazed and invigorated with this opportunity to serve more families in our city. We hope this gift will inspire others to join us in making a difference in communities most affected by the affordable housing shortage."

Last week, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity kicked off its 2022 build season by raising the walls of two new, affordable homes in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. A news release says these, and other homes being built in the neighborhood, are being sold to first-time home buyers in need of affordable housing.

