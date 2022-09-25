Milwaukee gunfire near 27th and Ruby on camera, neighbors 'shocked'

A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Saturday, Sept. 24, was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against.

Despite repeated requests for information, Milwaukee police did not share details about this incident Saturday or Sunday, so FOX6 News turned to neighbors to find out what happened from their perspective.

"I probably slept for like, an hour," said Tannya Hayes. "Then all of a sudden, I heard like, 10 to 13 gunshots."

Hayes said she had one instinct after hearing the gunfire while staying at her daughter's home Saturday night.

"When I heard the gunshots, I immediately dropped to the floor," said Hayes.

Little did she know what was happening in her daughter's back alley near 27th and Ruby.

The doorbell camera video shows two vehicles pulled up, with several males exiting and bullets flying.

Hayes said that while her daughter's home was hit, the shooters were clearly targeting the house next door.

"I was just shocked for somebody to start shooting not knowing that there are kids in the house," said Hayes. "Somebody could have gotten killed"

FOX6 News went to the neighborhood and found a house and a blue car covered with bullet holes and police markings. Hayes' car was also hit.

Hayes said she only heard the shots, so we showed her the video of what happened.

"That's just scary to have someone get out and start shooting like that," said Hayes. "They are endangering people's lives."

Hayes said she's thankful there's video evidence.

"I’m glad somebody did have a camera to see it," said Hayes. "I don’t know if the persons that did this was caught yet, but I’m praying they do."

Hayes said it's a miracle no one was hit.

"My car can be replaced," said Hayes. "The windows can be replaced, but if they would have shot one of us, I’m just happy nobody got hurt behind it."

The obvious question is, "Why was that house targeted?" FOX6 went to that home Sunday and asked a woman standing on the porch that question. She went inside and closed the door.