Milwaukee gun violence initiative tied to December fatal shooting

The Brief Milwaukee organizers are introducing the "I Will Not Die To Gun Violence" initiative, in honor of LaTroy Harris. Harris was fatally shot outside a Milwaukee bar on Dec. 15, 2025; a second victim was also wounded. Antonio Brown faces mandatory life in prison if caught and convicted, but he remains at large.



Organizers in Milwaukee will introduce on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the "I Will Not Die To Gun Violence," the LaTroy Harris initiative.

Gun violence initiative announced

What we know:

LaTroy Harris was fatally shot outside Dee's Elegance bar on Milwaukee's northwest side on Dec. 15, 2025. The man charged with the homicide is Antonio Brown, but he is not in police custody.

Brown is wanted on charges of first-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Brown faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Case details

The backstory:

Per the complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the bar around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found two victims at the scene.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shin. The second victim, a 48-year-old man, was found unconscious and not breathing in the parking lot near the bar entrance. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An autopsy later found the man suffered 15 gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

A surveillance image shows the man being shot and killed. Detectives identified the suspect as Brown.

Investigators say Brown then fled the scene in a black Infiniti SUV. Police later stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, who told investigators Brown ordered him to drive away after the shooting.

The driver later identified Brown in a photo lineup, according to the complaint.

Per prosecutors, records show Brown has prior felony convictions, including armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, making it illegal for him to possess a gun.

Reward for info

What you can do:

Milwaukee Attorney Michael Hupy has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the defendant, Antonio Brown.