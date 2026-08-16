Milwaukee group home fight, former employee sentenced

The Brief A former Milwaukee group employee has been sentenced to probation. Prosecutors said she punched and pulled a teen to the ground during an argument. Court records show she was convicted of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.



A former Milwaukee group home employee has been sentenced after investigators said she punched and pulled a teen to the ground during an argument in January.

Woman sentenced

In court:

Latimmia Washington, 27, was originally charged with two counts of child abuse. Court records show she pleaded guilty to lesser charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in July.

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Judge Michelle Havas first sentenced Washington to time in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, but decided to stay that sentence and instead put Washington on two years' probation.

Latimmia Washington

Group home incident

The backstory:

It happened at a group home near 91st and Mill on Jan. 14, 2026. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old girl who lived at the group home, got into an argument with an employee, Washington.

Court filings said the victim told police she went upstairs to her room, but Washington followed and assaulted her. Prosecutors said Washington punched the teen in the face several times, pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground.

Investigators said Washington told police that she went upstairs to help the victim look for a missing necklace, but claimed the teen punched her first, at which point "all bets were off," a criminal complaint said.

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According to prosecutors, another employee at the group home told police she heard the argument but did not see the beginning of the fight. A second group home resident told police she saw Washington punch the victim and pull her to the ground and recorded video of the incident, which was provided to investigators.

The complaint said the video showed Washington holding the teen by the hair and punching her while restraining her head.

A third group home resident told investigators she saw the teen go upstairs to her room, followed by Washington, and later heard Washington threaten, "I’ll pop you," according to the complaint.