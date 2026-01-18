Milwaukee group home employee charged after alleged child abuse

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee group home employee with physically abusing a 17-year-old resident. Investigators say the incident was recorded on video and provided to police. The charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to six years.



A Milwaukee woman is charged with physically abusing a child at a group home after investigators say she punched, pulled the hair of and threw a juvenile to the ground during an argument.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, 27-year-old Latimmia Washington is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child — intentional causation of bodily harm.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at a group home near North 91st Street in Milwaukee.

Police say the victim, identified as a 17-year-old girl who lives at the group home, reported that she got into a verbal argument with Washington, who was working as an employee at the time. The teen told officers she went upstairs to her room, but Washington followed her and assaulted her.

The complaint states Washington punched the teen several times in the face, pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground, causing pain.

Investigators say Washington told officers she went upstairs to help the teen look for a missing necklace, but claimed the teen punched her first, at which point "all bets were off," according to the complaint.

Dig deeper:

Another employee at the group home told police she heard the argument but did not see the beginning of the fight. A second juvenile resident told officers she saw Washington punch the teen and pull her to the ground and recorded video of the incident, which was provided to police.

The complaint says the video shows Washington holding the teen by the hair and punching her while restraining her head.

A third resident told investigators she saw the teen go upstairs to her room, followed by Washington, and later heard Washington threaten, "I’ll pop you," according to the complaint.

What's next:

If convicted, Washington faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Court records show the case was filed Jan. 15 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.