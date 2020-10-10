Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee group holds voter registration block party

2020 Election
Voces de la Frontera holds a voter registration block party on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - Voces de la Frontera hosted an event on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, pushing to get people registered to vote.

The group called the event an all-day Black and Brown Lives Matter voter registration effort and community block party.

Voces de la Frontera holds a voter registration block party on Milwaukee's south side

The event was meant to show the world how vital Milwaukee is to the November election.

Specifically, those who were part of Saturday's event highlighted the role of the Latinx community in voting, protesting and creating change.

Voters can register online at myvote.wi.gov or by mail. The last day to do so in advance is s Oct. 14.

Registration is also available at polling locations on election day.

