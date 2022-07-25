Milwaukee girl shot, wounded; mother says, 'My baby is a fighter'

A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl is in the hospital after being shot. Her family told FOX6 News she was inside a home near 49th and Meinecke Sunday morning when she was hit.

"My baby is a fighter," said Asia Jackson.

Jackson is holding on tight to sweet memories with her 5-year-old daughter, Ke'yari Redding.

Ke'yari Redding

"She is going to get through this, she’s going to make it," Jackson said.

Jackson said Ke'yari was staying at a family member's house. She was on a couch when bullets came flying into the home.

Shooting investigation near 49th and Meinecke, Milwaukee

"One of them hit her when she was laying down. Went through the pillow, and it went through her chest and came out through her spine," Jackson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jackson said an upset family member who was outside fired into the house. She said Ke'yari was not the intended target.

Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following the incident. Bullet holes show the aftermath of the shooting.

Home shot near 49th and Meinecke, Milwaukee

FOX6 News spoke with Ke'yari's aunt at the home where the shooting happened.

"She’s stable, and we’re rooting for her. That’s about all I can say about her condition. She is a little banged up," the aunt said.

As the 5-year-old girl fights for her life, her mother homes another family does not feel this pain.

Ke'yari Redding

"A bullet doesn’t have a name on it. It doesn’t have an eye. You can’t choose the person you want to shoot if you can’t see them. It's sad that it has to come down to this," Jackson said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police have not shared the identity of the man in custody. Officials say criminal charges are expected in the next couple of days.