Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee girl critically missing; last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Brooklyn Brown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. near 33rd and Silver Spring Drive. 

 Brown is described as a 14-year-old girl, black, 5'05" tall, 275 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Brown's last known clothing is unknown. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.